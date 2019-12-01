|
Edward Louis Domenichelli
Passed away on November 21, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 91 years. Devoted husband of the late Dorothy Domenichelli. Cherished father of Ronald Domenichelli (Cheryl) of Brentwood and Linda Drady (Don) of Santa Rosa. Dear stepfather of Carol Junker (Carl) and Don Graham (Sherrie). Adored grandfather of ten. Loving brother of Richard Domenichelli (Shirley), Dona Domenichelli, and the late Donald Domenichelli and James Domenichelli. Survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Edward was born, reared and educated in Geyserville, graduating from Geyserville High School in 1946. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and upon discharge went back to work for Bank of America. He retired as Branch Manager from Bank of America after forty years of faithful service. Above all, Ed loved his family. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Ed's name may be made to Hospice of Petaluma or .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019