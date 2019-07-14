|
Edward (Eddy) Petroka, Jr.
Ed was born at Annapolis Naval Hospital on February 17, 1956 and died of cancer on May 30, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Ruth and Edward Petroka, Sr., and sister Synthia Petroka.
He went to grade school in San Jose then moved to Lynnfield, MA for high school. After graduating from high school, he bicycled across country to San Jose, where he started working as a journeyman carpenter. He became a traveler and handyman who lived in his van that was equipped with tools he used on jobs. He worked on jobs in Santa Rosa, San Jose, Lake Tahoe, Canada and others.
Ed was very artistic and his last occupation was making canopies for Tiny-Whoops drones, cameras. His variety of painted canopies and frames was unlimited and very much in demand.
Ed's hobbies were fly fishing, boating, camping, (especially Russian River), hiking and flying drones.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Charlie's Restaurant, in Windsor on July 20 from 12 to 3 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019