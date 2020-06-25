Edward R. "Mike" Burton

December 28, 1947 - October 13, 2019

Mike Burton

Edward R. "Mike" Burton, passed on from complications related to Alzheimer's disease on October 13, 2019 at the age of 71. A longtime resident of Sebastopol, Mike lived the past several years at a memory care facility in Santa Rosa.

Born December 28, 1947 in San Mateo, California, Mike grew up in San Carlos to a prominent family, long known for its volunteering and community service. To celebrate that commitment, a San Carlos landmark, Burton Park, was named after his grandfather, Edward Rutledge Burton.

After graduating from San Carlos High School in 1966, Mike attended California State Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo, where he graduated with a business degree in 1970. He loved the area so much, he stayed for ten more years. It was in San Luis Obispo that Mike began his career in the title business. In 1978. Mike and his wife Sharon (Sims) moved north to Sebastopol, where Mike became a well-respected title officer at First American Title. It was here where he made his career, and his colleagues became lifelong friends. He remained there until his retirement in 2008.

He and Sharon refurbished an aging farmhouse which became their family's home, and raised their two beautiful daughters, Calla and Reena there. Mike dubbed it Phantom Wolfe Farm, partially in homage to his beloved canine companion Ely. Mike derived much satisfaction and peace of mind husbanding their Sebastopol acreage, planting extensive gardens and a small orchard.

Friends and family mattered most to Mike. He adored his daughters, and later, his delightful grandchildren. Mike was a wonderful father, becoming involved in their various activities, youth sports, and church groups, which took them on several mission trips around the country.

At any gathering, Mike showed up with a new joke to share, and he reveled in puffing an occasional 'stogie', along with a beer or a glass(s) of wine with his chums.

In his mid-sixties, Mike was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's. Throughout his struggle, Mike still managed to be upbeat, and kept that twinkle in his kind eyes, and a smile on his gentle face.

We ask that when you think of Mike, you consider putting on Jefferson Airplane's Surrealistic Pillow, play the cut "Comin' Back to Me" (one of his favorites), and reflect on this devoted father, loving son, great brother, and wonderful friend.

Mike's loving survivors include his daughters Calla Cohen (husband Matt), and Reena Burton (husband Zeb Young), and his favorite "dudesters" (grandsons) Chase, Cade, Emmett, and Dax. Mike's devoted siblings, Julie Clark (husband Rich Halgren) and Gordy Burton (wife Ann) have always been by his side.

A gathering of friends in celebration will happen at some point in the near future.



