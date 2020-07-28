Edward R. Del Monte

We are saddened to share the news of the sudden passing of our beloved Edward R Del Monte on Thursday, July 23, 2020, of a non-COVID-19-related heart attack. Edward passed away quickly in his easy chair at home just as he always wanted.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years Anne T Del Monte, his daughter, Rachel Del Monte (Stacy), sons Austin Del Monte, and Thomas Del Monte (Jill), adored grandchildren Stella, Isabel, and Sawyer, and his brother David R Del Monte (Dede). He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Coughlan (Carol).

He had many cousins, nephews, and nieces who he loved dearly.

Ed was born in Palo Alto in 1945 and moved to Santa Rosa when he was five years old.

He was a graduate of Montgomery High School and San Francisco State University. Ed joined the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1971. As a General Building Contractor for over 45 years, Ed was known for building and remodeling many high-quality, beautiful residences throughout Sonoma County. He also was a magnificent gardener, a pastime he enjoyed immensely. He was happiest spending time with his loved ones at his home and hiking the Sierra wilderness.

He was devoted to many who relied on him throughout our community. He will be missed.

A celebration of Ed's life will be held when safe to do so.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul's Sonoma Community Kitchen or the Redwood Empire Food Bank are appreciated.



