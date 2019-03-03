|
Edward "Ted" Scott Morgan
Born October 20th, 1953, Ted passed away peacefully on February 13th, 2019 at home in Santa Rosa.Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor and Charles Morgan.
Ever the gentleman and kind soul, Ted's passion and gift was music. He was especially known for his beautiful tenor voice, which led him from Analy High School's award-winning A Cappella choir, to touring nationwide as lead tenor for Fred Waring's Pennsylvanians. He graduated from Sonoma State University. His music career also included time in symphony administration with both Long Beach and Santa Rosa symphonies. Before retirement, he worked in the insurance industry. He was a devoted member of the church Chancel Choir.
There will be a Celebration of Life on March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 2000 Humboldt Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95404. Donations may be made in his memory to the First Congregational Church Music Fund.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019