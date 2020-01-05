|
|
Edward Vincent Collins
1963 - 2019
Edward (Eddie) Collins died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his home in Healdsburg. He was 56 years old.
A native of San Francisco, Eddie was born on February 22, 1963, at Mary's Help Hospital, the youngest child of his parents, Thomas and Sheila Collins. In 1977, he moved with his family to Healdsburg where he finished his junior and senior years at Healdsburg High School.
Eddie had a lifelong passion for the newspaper business. His first job was as a paperboy in San Francisco. After high school he worked at the Healdsburg Tribune for a year before joining The Press Democrat, where he worked for over 35 years as a journeyman pressman.
He was an avid baseball fan, and loved camping, history, particularly World War II history, and model trains.
Eddie was the husband of the late Loni Anastasio Collins and the father of Nicole Sheila Collins of Healdsburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Sheila, and his brother Tommy. On September 29, 2019, his older brother Michael died after a long illness. Eddie is survived by his daughter Nicole and many, dear friends.
Services were through Windsor-Healdsburg Mortuary.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020