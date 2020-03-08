|
|
Edward W. Schudel
Edward W. Schudel died peacefully at Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 79. Ed was born in New Jersey on November 29, 1940 as a preemie. From the beginning, he was small but fierce. His mother, sister Kathy, and he moved to California in 1945. They lived in San Francisco and Marin County for the entirety of his childhood. Ed spent most of his free time outdoors playing, often with his cousins. In 1952, his mother married JO Carver and had two more children: Ed's sister, Dorothy Marilyn and brother, Jim. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the US Army and proudly served his country from 1959 to 1962. His faith and service to the Catholic Church were unwavering. He met his beloved wife, Robin, in 1968, at a Catholic Over 21 Group in San Rafael. They were married in May of the following year and celebrated 50 years of marriage last May. Ed was a carpenter by trade and almost single-handedly built a home for his wife and children on an acre and half of land in the rolling hills of Santa Rosa. Ed commuted daily to Marin county for work. He proudly provided for 6 children and placed them all in private Catholic school from kindergarten through high school. Ed and Robin moved to Oakmont in 2009. During this time, Ed was "technically" retired. However, he managed to take on the honorary role of handyman at Star of the Valley Church and amongst his neighbors. He became a voluntary Chaplin at Memorial Hospital for 12 years and a Carmelite in 2009. He regularly helped with church services and never forgot to say daily prayers for his family, friends, and anyone else who may have needed it. He loved nothing more than to sit outdoors with a book and to be with his family. He was often caught "goofing" around or with a smile on his face. His joy of life and people made it easy to fall for his charms. His death brings a heartache that will never heal. He is survived by his lovely wife, Robin, his 6 children (Brian, Shawn, Catharine, Christine, Michelle, and Patrick), his grandchildren (Hailey, Jaxon, Kendall, Gavin, Jake, Emily, Ruby, and little Lily), his siblings (Kathy, Jim, and Dorothy-Marilyn), and his nieces (Jennifer and Shannon). His memory will live forever in all those who loved him.
Please join his family and friends in celebrating his life this coming week. A rosary and vigil will take place on Friday, March 13 at 6:00 pm at Daniels Chapel of the Roses. Funeral, mass, and reception will take place on Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 am at Star of the Valley Catholic Church, 545 White Oak Drive, Santa Rosa. Private Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, St. Helena. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory may be made to Star of the Valley Catholic Church Neighbor-to-Neighbor Program or to a . For additional information please contact Daniels Chapel of the Roses.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020