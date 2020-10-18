1/1
Edwin Perry
1948 - 2020
Edwin Perry
January 21, 1948 - October 13, 2020
Ed passed away after a long illness. He was surrounded by his wife Toni and his precious girls Abby and Lily. He was a native of Sonoma County. He loved sports/racing, bowling, camping and fishing. He is survived by his wife Tony, nieces Cindy Hawkins, Sharon storie, nephew Orville Hawkins, great-niece Bridget storie and great-nephew Dustin storie. Tony would like to thank Garrett who has been a very special friend. The family has decided there will be no service due to the Covid pandemic.
In Lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to Sutter hospice.

Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
