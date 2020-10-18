Edwin Perry

January 21, 1948 - October 13, 2020

Ed passed away after a long illness. He was surrounded by his wife Toni and his precious girls Abby and Lily. He was a native of Sonoma County. He loved sports/racing, bowling, camping and fishing. He is survived by his wife Tony, nieces Cindy Hawkins, Sharon storie, nephew Orville Hawkins, great-niece Bridget storie and great-nephew Dustin storie. Tony would like to thank Garrett who has been a very special friend. The family has decided there will be no service due to the Covid pandemic.

In Lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to Sutter hospice.



