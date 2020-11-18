1/1
Edwin Rowe Scherrer
Edwin Rowe Scherrer
Another World War II Army Veteran died peacefully early morning November 15, 2020 in his home at 93 while holding his wife's hand. Edwin Rowe Scherrer, lifelong resident of Healdsburg is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Scherrer, son Fred (Judi), daughter Louise (Matt), grandchildren Rachel and Ryan, nephews Rob and Rick Sereni, niece Alison Shaw and sister-in-law Linda Shaw.
Ed was a lifelong farmer in Alexander Valley on property purchased by his grandparents in 1898. He also owned and operated Healdsburg Auto Parts for nearly 30 years until he decided to spend all his time farming in the mid-1970s. He was quite devoted to his parents and made many sacrifices to take care of them. Ed was never happier than when he was on a tractor or in his garden, where he harvested his last tomatoes the previous Monday.
Ed was predeceased by "damn near everyone" he grew up with or knew well as a young adult. He had said he was looking forward to being reunited with them but was going to miss his wife very much.
A celebration of his life will be planned when handshakes and hugs can be enjoyed again.



Published in Press Democrat from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
