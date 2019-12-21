|
|
In Loving Memory
Edytha Ryan
Mom, Christmas is approaching again and I'm trying hard to be joyous during your favorite holiday. .As I reflect on you, and our lives together, I am so very grateful that God chose me to be your daughter. Your physical attributes live on through me…I hear your laugh when I laugh, I see your long, graceful fingers typing on the keyboard when I'm typing, and I see your smile in my reflection. Keep visiting me, Mom…I love the sweet smell of flowers as you surround me with love.
I continue to share our tragedy of betrayal and greed through my Blog Ryan vs Renee. Trust can easily turn to tragedy given the wrong person and the right circumstances.
Fly High Mommy,
Your Only Child and Daughter, Yvonne
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019