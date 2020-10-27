Efton Albert Holben

October 28, 1927 - October 15, 2020

Efton Holben was born in Clarksville, Arkansas, October 28, 1927. He was drafted into the US Navy in 1945. He served on the USS Beatty until 1947. Upon his move to California, he continued a long career as an electrician. Efton was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He cultivated a large garden on his property, which fed family and friends each summer. He is survived by four children, 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Roma in 2005. Efton died peacefully on October 15, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.

There are no service or memorial plans at this time.



