Eileen NicholsonJuly 5, 1923 - October 4, 2020The family of Eileen Nicholson (nee Browning) is saddened to announce her passing, on October 4, 2020, at the age of 97. Eileen was the beloved heart of her family, who meant everything to her. She graciously opened her life and her home to extended family, friends, and exchange students alike. Always looking at the positive, she accepted people as they were and treated them with respect, compassion, and unselfish warmth. Eileen took great satisfaction in providing her family with a stable and joyful household. Her home in Santa Rosa was always the focal point of holidays and other family gatherings. She exemplified the best of her generation of dedicated homemakers. Her family and extended family are all enriched and grateful for her gentle wit, humor, and moral guidance throughout the years. Eileen lived her life with absolute lack of pretention or pride. She preferred the simple, humble, and honest to the ostentatious, or as she would say, "too much".A native of Santa Rosa, Eileen was born in 1923 at the old General Hospital on A Street. She had a happy childhood, and lived at several locations in Santa Rosa. At SRJC, she found the love of her life, Bob Nicholson. They were soon married in an army chapel in Santa Ana shortly before Bob was shipped out during World War II. After the war, they lived in Berkeley while Bob attended the university and worked for Alameda County. By 1953, they had settled back in their hometown of Santa Rosa to raise their young family. They were happily married until Bob's death in 2010.From a young age, Eileen and Bob were active members in First Christian Church of Santa Rosa. In the early 1970s, they joined First Presbyterian Church of Santa Rosa. Eileen's later years were filled with family, friends, volunteer work, and travels with her husband. Eileen and Bob were able to have several trips abroad, many to visit the home countries of the exchange students that they had hosted several years earlier. At home in Santa Rosa, Eileen's life was relaxed, and highlighted with family visits and getaways to Yosemite and Sonoma/Mendocino coast. She especially cherished her regular walks in "the field" (now Paulin Creek Preserve) bordering her neighborhood.Eileen is preceded in death by her husband Robert Nicholson, her parents Guy and Etta Browning, and siblings Gwen, Guy ("Harvey"), and Robert Browning.She is survived by daughter Gwen Neary (Jim), son Jack Nicholson (Janice), granddaughters Janet Neary and Beth Neary, niece/daughter Cathy Zabriskie (Bill), nephews Tom Nickelson (Tricia) and Dennis Nickelson, and grandnieces and nephews who considered her "Grandma."Her family would like to thank Primrose-Santa Rosa for the kind, gentle, and professional care provided to Eileen for nearly 10 years. They also extend their deep appreciation to her personal caregivers Tia and Fane, for their love, dedication, and compassion for Eileen in the last few years of her life. No services are planned, but a remembrance celebrating her wonderful life will be held at a later time.We are sure that Eileen would approve of leaving us all with her often repeated and heartfelt farewell of "Take care of each other".