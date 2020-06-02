Elaine Barbara (Gilbert) Wollitz

August 8, 1947 - April 15, 2020

Elaine Barbara (Gilbert) Wollitz lost a short battle with cancer and passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday April 15, 2020, at the age of 72. Born and raised in Petaluma, CA to Arthur and Dorthy Gilbert. Elaine graduated from Petaluma High School in 1965 and built a career for herself as a manager with the United States Postal Service, where she met her husband Michael Wollitz. Elaine was a loving wife, mom and grammy to four beautiful children and six amazing grandchildren. Elaine retired from the Postal Service after 37 years and moved to Laughlin, NV where Michael and she enjoyed the retirement life. Grammy loved to spend time with her grandchildren, baking for the holidays with family, sun tanning by the pool, spending her Fridays bowling with her friends in the senior color pins league, and just being the best Grammy. Elaine's love and compassion will be carried on by her spouse Michael Wollitz, daughter Shannon Wagner (Wollitz), son Ryan and Michelle Wollitz, son Chad and Brenda Wollitz, son Patrick and Tamara Wollitz, brother Arthura and Marcia Gilbert, and sister Judy and Wayne Anderson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any cancer or pet foundation of your choice.



