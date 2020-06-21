Elaine Fisch Swanson

June 1936 - March 2020

"You can take a girl out of the Bronx, but you can't take the Bronx out of the girl."

Elaine Fisch Swanson was born in the Bronx, New York. Her white Jewish mother and father provided a traditional Jewish cultural experience for her growing up, but not being enough was a theme that ran through her life. She discovered her biological father (whom she never met) was not the man married to her mother and was in fact a man of African American and native American descent.

Society told her she was a mixture—not enough this and not enough that— and she endured the sting of racial and cultural biases. But Elaine developed a steely resolve, embraced her multi-ethnic diversity, and never gave up.

Elaine pursued her dream as a professional singer and dancer and attended the high school of performing arts in Manhattan and the renowned Juilliard School. During school breaks she sang in Manhattan night clubs and hotels in the Catskills, New York. But her brother Ritchie asked her what she would do if she didn't become a famous dancer. She loved teaching dance so he convinced her she should go to New York University and get her teaching credential. That decision set her on the path God had for her.

After receiving a masters in special education from New York University in 1967, Elaine moved to California and worked in different teaching and administrative positions at diverse schools, gaining experience with culturally diverse children and minorities. As adjunct faculty at Saint Mary's College in Moraga, she taught main stream principles to students in the administration program and supervised student teachers, soon becoming an assistant professor. Elaine also taught at San Francisco State University and at the University of Michigan, where she worked with special education students, teachers and administrators, in a summer camp program for inner-city children.

Elaine received praise in every school district in which she was employed as teacher, consultant, administrator and associate professor. Teaching special needs children and assisting parents, teachers, administrators, and college students was the right road taken and led her to her destiny.

One day, while taking a break from her dissertation at UC Berkeley in the 1970s, Elaine went to Golden Gate Park for a floral show. Walking into the "wrong" room, she happened upon joy. It was there she met the love of her life, Roy George Swanson, who was showing his art. Thus began their 35 year marriage and journey together.

Eventually Elaine retired from her teaching career and devoted her life to supporting Roy's art career and enjoying their life together. Only death could have parted the two of them.

After Roy's passing, Elaine became a member of the Healdsburg senior center – a second home. There she took yoga, strengthening, and meditation classes that contributed to her whole well-being – body, mind and soul. She also participated in a memoir class and wrote a book chronicling her life and love story titled "Memoirs, memoirs, and more memoirs."

Elaine was diagnosed with dementia early last year and while the disease advanced rapidly, it never broke her spirit. She was feisty and fiercely independent to the end. Elaine reunited with Roy, the love of her life, on March 14th, 2020. She will be fondly remembered for her beautiful soul, salty language, infectious smile and kind generous heart.

Those wishing to attend a Celebration of Elaine's life to be scheduled later this year should contact Deborah Wagner at Wagner Fiduciary Services (deborahlwagner@gmail.com) to be put on the invitation list.



