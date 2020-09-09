1/2
Elaine McDowell
1929 - 2020
Elaine McDowell
September 20, 1929 - August 28, 2020
Elaine McDowell passed away in Hughson, CA, on August 28, 2020, at the age of 90 years.
Beloved wife for 63 years to the late Jack McDowell. Loving mother of Susan (George) Carmichael of Auburn, CA, and the late Marta, Kerry and Craig McDowell. Cherised grandmother of George (Kirsten) Carmichael, Casey McDowell, Cory McDowell, and Mia McDowell. Doting great-grandmother of Easton Carmichael and Rhys Viducic.
Elaine had a fierce love for family and friends. She loved to laugh, drink wine, travel, and stitch on canvas. She was a member of the American Needlepoint Guild and the Embroiderers' Guild of America, including her local chapters Mt Tam Canvas Workers (officer), Apple Blossom Stitchers, and Redwood Stitchers. She taught numerous needlework classes where she would share her passion with others. Her artwork showed she was a true Master needlework artist.
Elaine's life is a legacy of love, laughter, passion, pride and many pleasures. She left us all with memories that will be forever treasured.
Per Elaine's wishes, there will be no memorial services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA 95354
(209) 492-9222
