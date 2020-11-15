1/1
Elaine S. Weaver
1984 - 2020
Elaine S. Weaver
October 26, 1984 - November 4, 2020
Elaine S. Weaver, 36, of Cotati, died Wednesday November 4, 2020 after a short illness. She was born on October 26, 1984 in Santa Rosa, the beloved daughter of Terry and Martha (Williams) Weaver, cherished sister of Jennifer (Weaver) Whitright, loving mother of Emma, Cameron, and Grayson Weaver, spirited sister-in-law to Clay Whitright, and caring aunt to Gavin and Ava Whitright. Elaine is also survived by her grandmother Silvia Williams, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Elaine graduated from Rancho Cotate High School class of 2003 and was an employee of Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa. The loss of Elaine has left a gaping hole in all of our hearts. At this time a service has not been scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Elaine Weaver Memorial Fund page on Go Fund Me to assist with the expenses of her children.

Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 15, 2020.
