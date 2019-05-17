|
|
Elbert Whitney Shaw
Elbert Whitney Shaw of Santa Rosa died on March 15, 2019. He was born on May 27, 2924 to parents, Carl Wilshire and Mary Pauline (nee Whitney) Shaw, in Chardon, Ohio, where he grew up until he left to serve in the United States Marin Corps during World War II. El served in the 2nd Marine Division and saw combat on Tarawa, Saipan, Tinian and Okinawa. He was deployed to Nagasaki just days after the Atomic Bomb was dropped.
El was married for 55 years to the love of his life, Margaret Jean Staib, whom he met at Kent State University, where they both attended on the GI Bill. He worked for 40 years with BF Goodrich, first as a chemist, then a rubber purchasing agent for Southeast Asia based in Singapore, and for his last 20 years as Director of Chemical Purchasing.
El was a proud Charter Member and former Commandant of the Marine Corps League "Devil Dogs" Santa Rosa Detachment 686. He was a member of the First Methodist Church in Santa Rosa, where he served as a Steven's Minister for ten years. He was a Master Mason with the Lafayette Lodge #126 Sebastopol, the Shriners, and the Scottish rite. El was an avid and 'scratch' golfer for most of his life, winning amateur competitions all over the country. He was also a Master Bridge Player.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his sisters, Elizabeth, Georgina and Bethina, and most of his friends. He leaves behind his children, Susan J. Shaw, Andrew W. Shaw (Linda), and David C. Shaw (Suzy), and grandchildren, Emma and Adam Shaw Crane, and Ally and Kara Shaw, and his friend and companion during the last four years of his life Kay Rogers.
No services planned at this time. El Shaw will be honored during the Memorial Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 17 to May 19, 2019