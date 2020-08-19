Elbridge Clayton DodgeNovember 18, 1924 - August 14, 2020Elbridge Clayton Dodge, 95, of Santa Rosa passed away on August 14, 2020, at Primrose Care Facility.Clay was born on November 18, 1924 in North Dakota to Lillian and Charles Dodge.Married to his wife, Sarah, for 72 years, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.He was an active member of Saint Eugene's Cathedral and community. Family delighted in the stories of his childhood in the rural countryside of North Dakota, and his adventures as a young cowboy. Clay was known as a reliable, responsible man, but often shared the story of his rebellion with the horse and the bog-hole. He took pride in organizing his home and career. An avid adventurer, he spent his retirement traveling the world with his beloved wife.He is survived by his children, Steve and Lilaine; daughter-in-law, Beth; grandchildren Tobias, Frances, Ali, Stephanie, and Jesse; and great-grandchildren, Esteban, Jairo, Addison, Maneo, and Audrey.Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, August 20 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Daniels Chapel of the Roses in Santa Rosa. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, August 21 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses. Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.