Eldon L. Modisette
Eldon L. Modisette died peacefully in Santa Rosa on September 29, 2020. He was 96 years old.
Eldon was educated in the public schools and at the University of Northern Iowa. That education was interrupted by a three year tour in the US Army during World War II, which included service in the infantry in Europe.
Following the War, Eldon returned to his education at the University of Minnesota where he received his PhD in American Studies. He then joined the faculty at San Francisco State University where he served for three decades as a Professor of History, including several years as Chairman of the History Department, and Dean of the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences.
Scholars like Eldon accept the duty of continuing their education on their own long after they attended their classes as students, which they do mainly by reading books. As a boy he discovered the delights of the public library. The pleasure he took in reading lasted a lifetime, so he cheerfully accepted the scholarly obligation. Always there were two or three new books on the shelf awaiting his study as soon as he finished the one at hand.
Eldon and his wife, Dixie, retired in the community of Oakmont in Sonoma County in 1988. Along with reading, they enjoyed foreign travel, duplicate bridge, participating in the Oakmont Sunday Symposiums, and visiting the many fine restaurants and wineries in the region. Eldon also enjoyed hiking, skiing, and an occasional game of golf.
In recent years, Eldon confided to his wife his belief that he had had a good life. He survived World War II when some of his friends did not. He had a long life and marriage (70th Wedding Anniversary in 2019). He found a career teaching a subject he loved to young people who wanted to learn about it. His favorite course to teach was American Intellectual History. It was a perfect calling.
Eldon is survived by Dixie, his wife of 70 years, and two children: David Modisette (Pamela) of Placerville, California, and Lynne Modisette, of Middleton, Wisconsin; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society of Northern California - Santa Rosa
1455 SANTA ROSA AVE STE B2
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
7075259700
Memories & Condolences
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neptune Society of Northern California
October 12, 2020
Eldon's support and encouragement, from the time I was one of his graduate students, to later years when we were colleagues, was a major influence. He provided me a model of personal integrity and scholarly excellence. I regularly sought out and benefited from his advice, which was always generously given, and helpful, from my first publication in 1967 to my first novel in 2019. His friendly, wise, and steady leadership set a high standard. My sympathies to Dixie and the family.
Bill Issel
Coworker
October 12, 2020
I would like to express my sympathy to Dixie and the Modisette family. Eldon's support and encouragement was a major factor in my deciding to apply to grad school in the East and become an historian. When I returned to California, he was a wonderful colleague and leader in the History Department at S.F. State.
Bill Issel
Coworker
October 10, 2020
Eldon Modisette was already at San Francisco State when I arrived in 1963. I last talked with him less than two months ago. I always liked him -- and Dixie -- very much. He was a soft-spoken, warm person, full of generosity, and a stabilizing force at the college, among the very best it had to offer. I am sorry to have him leave this life where he left such a positive achievement and a most friendly image.
Joseph Illick
Coworker
