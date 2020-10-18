Eldon L. Modisette

Eldon L. Modisette died peacefully in Santa Rosa on September 29, 2020. He was 96 years old.

Eldon was educated in the public schools and at the University of Northern Iowa. That education was interrupted by a three year tour in the US Army during World War II, which included service in the infantry in Europe.

Following the War, Eldon returned to his education at the University of Minnesota where he received his PhD in American Studies. He then joined the faculty at San Francisco State University where he served for three decades as a Professor of History, including several years as Chairman of the History Department, and Dean of the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences.

Scholars like Eldon accept the duty of continuing their education on their own long after they attended their classes as students, which they do mainly by reading books. As a boy he discovered the delights of the public library. The pleasure he took in reading lasted a lifetime, so he cheerfully accepted the scholarly obligation. Always there were two or three new books on the shelf awaiting his study as soon as he finished the one at hand.

Eldon and his wife, Dixie, retired in the community of Oakmont in Sonoma County in 1988. Along with reading, they enjoyed foreign travel, duplicate bridge, participating in the Oakmont Sunday Symposiums, and visiting the many fine restaurants and wineries in the region. Eldon also enjoyed hiking, skiing, and an occasional game of golf.

In recent years, Eldon confided to his wife his belief that he had had a good life. He survived World War II when some of his friends did not. He had a long life and marriage (70th Wedding Anniversary in 2019). He found a career teaching a subject he loved to young people who wanted to learn about it. His favorite course to teach was American Intellectual History. It was a perfect calling.

Eldon is survived by Dixie, his wife of 70 years, and two children: David Modisette (Pamela) of Placerville, California, and Lynne Modisette, of Middleton, Wisconsin; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.



