Eldon Newell Rich
Eldon Newell Rich passed away at age 99 on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. He lived a long productive life and will be missed by all who knew him. He was born April 30, 1920 in Alberta, Canada and moved with his family to San Jose when he was four years old, where his mother raised chickens and rabbits and his dad worked for the railroad. At a very early age, Eldon had a love of books and learning. After reading all the books that interested him at the San Jose Library, he obtained a library card for the San Francisco Library and proceeded to plow through all the books there that intrigued him. From an early age he loved music and learned to play the guitar and later played in dance bands in San Francisco. To earn a living, he completed Court Reporting School, but in June 1943 he was drafted into the Army for World War II and became a Sergeant. After infantry basic training at Camp Roberts, California, he sailed to Europe as part of a large flotilla and arrived at a port on the south coast of England. During the War, he spent time in England, France, Belgium, Germany and Austria. During and after the War, his skill as a Court Reporter made him a valued asset to the Army. He traveled with the court to wherever the accused soldier's unit happened to be on a given day. After the War, he continued his Court Reporting career in the Philippines at the Hearings for the War Crimes Trials. Upon returning to the San Francisco Bay Area, Eldon began working at the 9th District Court at the Federal Building in San Francisco where he remained until his retirement. In December 1950, he met Mary MacLachlin, the love of his life, at a Christmas party of mutual friends. In June 1951, they were married at the Community Church on Throckmorton Avenue in Mill Valley and moved to a house that Eldon designed in the hills of Mill Valley. In 1954, they adopted Alice Ann and later that year, John MacLachlin and raised them in Mill Valley. When the children were young, Eldon and Mary built a cabin on Forest Service Land near Lake Tahoe. The family enjoyed vacationing at "The Cabin" for many years. In 1963, Eldon and Mary took the two children on a memorable six-month adventure to Europe, traveling in a camper ("The Vehicle"), home-schooling the children, and returning home on a large Australian cruise ship, the Oriana. Eldon and Mary's love of travel continued for the rest of their lives together, taking them across the U.S., Canada, and to Europe many times, often buying a camper in England, shipping it to New York City, and then driving it home across the U.S. When he was in his 40s, Eldon began a life-long interest in Eastern philosophies and meditated daily for decades. His friends and family remember his quiet kindness and wisdom. Eldon had a wry sense of humor and loved to make puns. He had an incredible memory for stories and quotes and often, decades later, would recite a poem, a quote, or a story, often with great amusement. In 1971, Eldon and Mary moved to a lovely two-acre property in Sebastopol so that Mary could be closer to Sonoma State University where she was an English Professor. They both loved gardening and Eldon tended his 100-bush Sebastopol rose garden. Throughout his life, Eldon continued to read and learn a myriad of topics, as well as listen to his beloved music. Later in life, when he developed macular degeneration, he obtained immense pleasure listening to Books-On-Tape. He was truly a highly self-educated man. After he retired, Eldon's love of music and woodworking led him to build a harpsichord, a clavichord, and a clock with the Westminster Chimes, all of which were beautiful and highly functional. In 1988, Eldon and Mary moved again, this time to a house that Eldon designed at Sea Ranch along the northern California Coast. They lived there 13 years before Mary became ill and they moved to a cottage on their son's and daughter-in-law's property in Petaluma. For over three years, Eldon and the family took care of Mary, as her health declined. In 2003, after 51 years of marriage, Mary passed away. Later that year, Eldon moved to Spring Lake Village in Santa Rosa. He mentioned often how happy he was there and that he loved the friends he had made. He was on the Board of the Residents Association and edited the Residents Newsletter. He enjoyed concerts, his daily walks next to the creek, and shared meals and conversations with friends. In the last 15 years of his life, he developed an unexpected gift for writing poetry. His distilled thoughts on religion, emotions and the meaning of life came forth in poem after poem. On his 99th birthday, he reprised for family and friends some of his favorites, including this one:
Golden Leaf
A small stream mirrors soft, tree-scrambled highlights
As it gurgles busily over its rocky bed
In a side pocket where water enters
Circling for a while before it rejoins the flow
A golden leaf enters, pauses,
Joins the quiet gyre for a time,
Then departs
Eldon is survived by his children, daughter Alice Ann Rich and her wife Kathleen Aswell of San Anselmo, and son John MacLachlin Rich and his wife Enriqueta LaVarta of Petaluma.
At Eldon's request, no services will be held.
