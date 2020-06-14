Eleanor Ann BrickerJuly 11, 1937 - May 19, 2020Eleanor (El, Mom, Grammy) Ann Bricker, 82, of Windsor, CA, passed away on May 19th, 2020.Eleanor, the only child of William and Enes (nee Dallara) Mager, born on July 11, 1937 in San Francisco, CA. She is survived by her husband James R. Bricker (Jim). Sons, James R. Bricker, Jr. and his wife Judy from Cloverdale, CA, Jeffrey D. Bricker and his wife Cathy from Santa Rosa, CA. Grandsons Jacob and his wife Erin from Cloverdale, CA, Nathan and his fiancé Stacey from Elko, NV, James and his partner Dana from El Sobrante, CA, Luke and his wife Emily from Reno, NV, Joshua and his wife Alexandra from San Jose, CA.The friendships she established in her childhood would last a lifetime and the bonds she developed in those early years with her close knit extended family of cousins have been passed onto her children and her children's children.After graduating from Star of the Sea Academy in San Francisco, she began her diverse work career as an Operator at Pacific Bell Telephone Company. In 1956, she met Jim on a ski weekend in Lake Tahoe. One year later they began their 63 year adventure together as husband and wife. They welcomed into this world Jim Jr., their first son, in 1958, followed two years later by their second son, Jeff.Eleanor and Jim moved from San Francisco to Petaluma in 1965 to raise their two children. Eleanor excelled at being a Mom, ensuring her children were provided every opportunity to excel, but allowing them the latitude to experience failure as a stepping stone to success.El was a voracious reader, her love for literature never waned. An expert seamstress, she made everything from seat covers to deer skin vests. Always one to stay active, Eleanor enjoyed fitness and sports activities that included skiing in the winter, golf in the summer and swimming year around. But the leisure time activity that provided her most enjoyment was gardening. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for large family gatherings, all the while conversing with her guests and making the perfect meal and accoutrements look effortless.After their move to Petaluma, Eleanor's work history was varied, from the lead clerk at McCarthy's Pharmacy in Petaluma to the Bridal Consultant at Rosenberg's Department Store in Santa Rosa. She ultimately found her career path with Hewlett Packard, initially in electronics assembly and then as an administrative assistant.Eleanor's retirement years were her best. Being able to see her Grandsons grow into adulthood and flourish in their lives and relationships brought her the ultimate joy. She and Jim enjoyed travelling, their summer stays at their cabin in Dorrington, CA and building relationships with their new neighbors and friends in Windsor, CA.El left an indelible stamp of love and kindness on the hearts of everyone who knew her. She will be missed by all and none of our lives will ever be the same with her passing.In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Eleanor's name to Hospice Services of St. Joseph Health, North County Hospice.