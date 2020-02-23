|
Eleanor "Lynnie" Herr Rabinowitsh
Lynnie Rabinowitsh, 70, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020, in Santa Rosa after a two year battle with glioblastoma. Lynnie was a lifelong artist and mother of two who will be dearly missed.
Lynnie's story began in Lancaster, PA, born into a family that ran the oldest family-owned shoe store in the nation. Her sister, Patty, remains in Lancaster, PA after a long and successful career continuing on the family shoe store business.
Lynnie met her surviving husband, Steve in 1970, while studying at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Lynnie and Steve were married since 1981. A lifelong animal lover, Lynnie surrounded herself with a panoply of furry creatures while working at the Boulder County Humane Society and a veterinary clinic in Denver. In 1985, she left Denver with her husband, two toddlers, four dogs, and two cats in tow, and began her life in Santa Rosa, CA. She would remain there until her death, enjoying Sonoma County's natural beauty and capturing it in her artwork. She also volunteered for social service agencies in Santa Rosa.
Lynnie was a lifelong student of the arts, constantly improving her skills with watercolors and, later, oils. She loved doing "plein air" landscapes and streetscapes, as well as in-studio still life paintings In her later years, she spent much of her free time traveling the world with her family and in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco, where she excelled at painting streetscapes of the old-world neighborhoods.
Lynnie raised her two sons, Nick (37) and Jackson (34), who currently live in Sacramento and San Francisco, respectively. She was the love of Steve's life and he will miss her forever. Her sons adored her and looked up to her as a role model in all aspects of life. Her sister, Patricia Shenk of Lancaster, PA, will also miss her dearly, as will her cousins Alexa Udy, Miriam Kimball, Holly Eshelman, Anne Eshelman, and Tommy Eshelman, among other family members.
A celebration of Lynnie's life will be held this spring in Santa Rosa, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020