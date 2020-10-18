Eleanor L. Miller

September 1, 1922 - September 27, 2020

Eleanor L. Miller passed away on September 27, 2020 at age 98, in her home. Eleanor was born in Montevallo, Missouri. She grew up helping in her parent's grocery store in Shawnee, Kansas and spent her summers on her grandparent's farm, where at age 12 her grandfather taught her to drive so she could take her grandmother to visit friends and shop. She went to Shawnee Mission High School, attended Park College near Kansas City and College of the Ozarks. She completed her B.A. at Sacramento State and received her Administrative Credential at San Francisco State. She was a charter member of Phi Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional organization of teachers.

During World War II, she worked as an expeditor in a B-25 factory in Kansas City. On February 18, 1945, she married W. Ray Miller and they moved to Winters, CA in 1948, where she taught elementary school for two years. During the Korean War, she volunteered as a Gray Lady and as a plane spotter for the Ground Observer Corps.

Eleanor and Ray moved to Cotati in 1955, where she was a teacher/principal at Dunham Elementary School for 31 years. After retiring in 1986, she volunteered at Friends of the Library at Sonoma State (eight years) and at the Rohnert Park Hospice Thrift Store (seven years). In retirement, Eleanor enjoyed traveling, reading, and gardening.

Preceded in death by husband W. R. Miller and son Jerry (Bissie). Survived by sons Ron (Bo) and Scott (Nanette). Proud grandmother of Morgan (Ashley), Oliver (Rachel), Simon (Dana), Melissa, Richie, and preceded in death by Guy. Devoted great-grandmother and namesake of Ella.



