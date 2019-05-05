|
|
Elena Lyn "Shiloh" McCrea
Elena Lyn "Shiloh" McCrea passed unexpectedly April 14, 2019, at 58 years young. Born January 11, 1961, in Portland Oregon, into the loving family of George and Barbra (Shuman) McCrea. Her father was a dashing Air Force pilot married to her beautiful mother who could move a home and four children at a moment's notice. This started Elena's love of travel, compelling her to step foot in all 50 states during her brief lifetime. After moving to a mini-ranch in Kenwood, young Elena honed her innate talent with animals, living with horses, dogs, cats, ducks, geese, sheep, and rabbits. She had animals the rest of her life, always a horse, dogs, cats, and for years a mesmerizing 150 gallon aquarium. Her family eventually moved to Santa Rosa as they grew to six children. Elena married briefly as a teenager and when that sadly ended, she decided it was finally time to spread her wings. She transformed into a creative and adventurous young woman who used our universe as her muse, inspiration, and canvas. Elena's exquisite creations have become treasured memories of a life well lived. She worked as an artist, was caretaker on a huge horse ranch for a private vintner in Healdsburg, and for many years was a cook on a 110' fishing boat in Alaska. After icy cold Alaska, she loved living in Hawaii and vacationing in Thailand. She was the favorite "Auntie Shiloh" who let her nieces and nephews ride her horses. Elena was predeceased by her beloved brothers, Nathan and Trent, her dear uncle Galen, cousin Darrin and baby niece Carrissa. She is survived by her grieving parents George and Barbra, sacred siblings Virginia (Neil), Briana (Eric), and Mike (Marisa) and her very special sweetheart, Jim. Also survived by beloved uncle Brian and loving aunties Lyn and Marlene, cousins Kevin and Melanie, 13 nieces and nephews and 14 great nieces and great nephews.
Services were private. Aloha, Auntie Shiloh, may you rest in Paradise, until we meet again!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019