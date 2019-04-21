|
|
Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Bermudes
Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Bermudes, wife, mother, grannie and former Healdsburg High School teacher, passed away with her family present April 3rd, 2019 at her home in Alexander Valley. Beth was the eldest daughter of Frank and Czarina Rountree and was born December 23rd, 1940 in Los Angeles California. Beth grew up with her two sisters, Cynthia and Suellen, in Sun Valley California and had memories of her father playing with the kids on the block and her mother running the household. Beth graduated from John Francis Polytechnic High and was active in her Christian youth group.
Beth attended Chapman University and then transferred to Fresno State majoring in English and earning a teaching credential. She returned to college later and earned a master's degree in academic counseling from the University of San Francisco.
Beth met Richard at a church volley ball game and later married him in 1964. They were married 50 years until Richard passed away in 2014. Beth was a "city girl" who ended up in the country. She, Richard and their young sons (ages 4 and 2) moved to their residence in Alexander Valley in the summer of 1972. There was no running water or electricity, and this proved to be a difficult transition as they had moved from a large house in Orange County.
Beth was a devoted mother and very active with her sons' lives. She was at all of the practices, baseball games and music lessons. She made breads, pies, cookies and canned tomato sauce, jams, jellies, that remain popular with her grandchildren today.
Beth taught for 30 years first in Orange County as an elementary teacher and then later at Healdsburg High School. At Healdsburg, she developed one of the first and finest high school Independent Study Programs. She worked tirelessly on these programs, writing grants for seed funding and worked with other teachers to develop the program. Many students completed their high school degree in this program.
Beth was a member of the Federated Church (Healdsburg Community Church), and the First Baptist Church of Windsor. She served on the missions committee and was active in several bible studies. Both Beth and Richard valued friendship and community. In retirement Beth was an avid gardener and knitter; she often had breakfast and dinners with friends, attended concerts, and was very present in her grandchildren's lives. Beth and Richard's home is a favorite gathering place for the family and all of the grandchildren have fond memories of playing in the country.
Beth is survived by her sisters Cynthia Valdivia and Suellen Yates, her sons Richard Bermudes and Randy Bermudes and five grandchildren, Victor, Helen, Carina, Ruben and Cyrus.
A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held at First Baptist Church of Windsor at 2 p.m. April 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Richard and Elizabeth Bermudes Vocational Scholarship Fund. Please send donations to: Healdsburg High School, Bermudes Vocational Scholarship Fund, Attn: Shelley Anderson, 1024 Prince Street Healdsburg, CA. 95448.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019