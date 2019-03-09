|
|
Elizabeth Ann Giacomelli
November 2, 1932 - February 23, 2019
Liz peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones in Sebastopol on Saturday February 23rd, 2019. She is survived by her husband Bud, son Steve, daughter-in-law, Leslie. Grandchildren Andrew, Stephanie and Michael Giacomelli. Deceased son, William Giacomelli
Born and raised in Oakland, CA. She worked at Pacific Bell for 20 years until her retirement in 1985. Retirement allowed her to pursue passions of family, golf, travel, and entertaining friends. Most of all, she enjoyed holidays with her grandchildren.
Longtime member of Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club where she served on the rules and greens committee. She also served on the board of directors of the Northern California Women's Golf Association.
Thank you to her amazing caregivers, Susan, Renee and Gina. Also thank you to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice.
Donations in her memory may be made to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice, Cardinal Newman High School or .
A celebration of life will be held in April.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019