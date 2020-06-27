Elizabeth BrownNovember 2, 1942 - June 17, 2020Elizabeth Mary Ann Brown passed away peacefully at her home on June 17, 2020. She was a long-time resident of Sonoma County. Elizabeth was born in Sebastopol in 1942 to parents Thomas and Bonnie Fiori. She is survived by her brothers Tom Fiori and Ken Fiori. She married and had two children, Lisa Thompson (Brown) and Jeff Brown. She had one granddaughter, Marissa, that she adored.Elizabeth had a zest for life and always did what she wanted. She loved her cat and was always there for her family and friends. She had a passion for travel and checked off all the things on her bucket list; even though the list changed from time to time. She had a strong love for the ocean, and made sure life was an adventure.She will be honored in a private gathering for immediate family. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to the SPCA, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, or Hospice by the Bay.