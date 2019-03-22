|
|
Elizabeth Jane "Lee" Tipon
1924 - 2019
Passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 at her Clover Senior Care home after suffering a stroke two days before. Elizabeth, or Lee as she preferred to be called, was born in Healdsburg, Ca on July 6, 1924 to Sarah Joaquin Walker and Joseph Salaya. She was preceded in death by her husband Nicanor Usita Tipon and her four siblings, Lucille Canillo, Katherine Baguio, Evelyn Martinez and Genevieve James. Elizabeth had a long and storied life that included having been orphaned at the age of ten while spending two years in the hospital recovering from osteomyelitis and nearly losing her leg. She was, in fact, the first patient admitted to the then newly opened county hospital on Chanate Rd. She would not be deterred from living a long a fruitful life. During her teenage years she sang in a trio of young classmates called the Dishpan Trio that sang at various events around the county. She eventually attended Loma Linda College in southern California receiving her associates degree and eventually getting married and raising three children. Over the years to make ends meet she worked at night in the apple dehydrators in Sebastopol and worked the pear and plum ranches in and around Santa Rosa. She was involved with PTA at Lincoln Elementary School and Santa Rosa High, and volunteered for countless organizations throughout Sonoma County. As her children grew she went back to business school and was eventually employed by the County of Sonoma from which she retired after 25 years. She was especially proud of her volunteer work with Sonoma County Teachers Association after her retirement. Lee was also part of many Sonoma County womens groups and volunteered for such organizations as Sonoma County Area Council on Aging among others. She was a proud volunteer and team mom with the famous Santa Rosa Campions drill team; she was a member of the Druids; a long-time member and volunteer serving the Filipino-American Community; served as Parlimentarian to many of the organizations; and, was a proud citizen of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.
Elizabeth is survived by her three loving children, daughter Jeannette Elizabeth Anglin (Butch), and sons Nicanor Larry Tipon and Kenneth Eugene Tipon (Mary Rohner). She also has four loving grandchildren, Christina Elizabeth Nelson (Wess), Matthew Edward Anglin, Michael Kenichi Tipon (Michelle), and Kaitlyn Elizabeth German (Adam); and, two adorable great-grandchildren, Penelope Elizabeth Rose Nelson and Madelyn Rose Tipon. Auntie Lee is also survived by many numerous loving nieces and nephews and their families. She will be missed by many long time friends. Some lovingly calling her their "Auntie Lee" or "Mama Lee."
A viewing will be open to family and friends Sunday evening March 24, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:30 am. at Daniels Chapel of the Roses 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA. Lee's family invites you to a Celebration of Life reception following Monday services at the Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave, Santa Rosa, in the Everett Person room from 12:00 to 3:00 pm. Entombment will be at a later date.
The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care provided by Clover Senior Care staff (Janine and Ami) to our mother/grandmother/great-grandmother during the last 18 months and especially her final days on this earth. Rest in Peace Mom, your work is done.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019