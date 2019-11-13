Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
Elizabeth Landrus


1952 - 2019
May 13, 1952 - October 31, 2019
Elizabeth "Buffy" Landrus, after days of being surrounded by love, passed away peacefully at home on October 31, 2019, at the age of 67, after a valiant battle with Cancer. She was a Real Estate Investor in Santa Rosa and surrounding areas along with Mexico for most of her adult life. She is survived by her partner, Rick Dapelo; Daughter of Willette Claire Sinclair; Sister of Caren Plowman, Victoria Hall, Marilou Heck, Nanci Ray and Doug Gore; many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial get together at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, Santa Rosa, CA on November 15, 2019 from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to a charity of their choosing.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019
