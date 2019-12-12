|
Elizabeth Leedom
Elizabeth Ann Luplow Peavy Leedom used the name Bette for most of her life. She chose to go by her given name, Elizabeth later in life. She was born to Marguerite and Brigadier General Walter Luplow in Salem, New Jersey on January 24, 1923. She was 96 years old.
Being from a military family, she moved frequently and lived in many different states. Massachusetts, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, California, and Alabama, to name a few. She attended Stephen's Women's College in Missouri as a young woman. In 1943, she married Lt. Col. Herbert Peavy. They had two children, Susan (MacDonald) in 1944 and Daniel in 1948. Sadly, Herbert was killed in a military plane crash shortly after Daniel's birth. Bette's family settled in the San Francisco Bay Area. She bought a house in Redwood City and later married Edwin Leedom. They had a son, Kenneth in 1955. They soon divorced. Bette was now on her own and went to work to support her three children. She was a sales associate for several large department stores. Then, she got a certificate after learning to make dentures and dental appliances. She did this for several years. Wanting to do something different, she went to Notre Dame de Namu University in Belmont, CA. and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition at age 50. She worked in dietary services at a local hospital, until her retirement. Bette then moved to Oakmont, a Senior Community, in Santa Rosa. As she grew older, she moved to Spring Lake Village and chose to be called Elizabeth. She lived independently, at first. After the fires in 2017 she needed more assistance and moved to Assisted Living and finally to Memory Care, where she died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Elizabeth enjoyed the outdoors. She took her family skiing, camping and picnicking in the Redwoods at Big Basin She belonged to the Sierra Club since 1968 and did many hikes with camping above the timberline. Elizabeth also tried deep sea fishing a few times. All she caught were cod, so she gave that up. She was an active member in the Episcopal Church and chaired the Altar Guild. The ladies of the altar guild needlepointed the covers for all of the kneelers in St. Patricks Church. Elizabeth is survived by her children. She extended the generations with four grandchildren, Robin, Aaron, Melissa and Jessica, as well as four great grandchildren, Josh, Emily, Brandon and Logan. She loved cats and at one time had two, Hobbes and Sunny.
She will be missed for her humor and gift for conversation.
Even to the end, she was fiercely independent, and did things in her own way, in her own time.
A Memorial Service will be held December 18th at 3:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church. Her ashes will be placed in the Memorial Garden at St. Patrick's.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 12, 2019