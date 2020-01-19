|
Elizabeth Leigh (Brand) Beal
On January 15, 2020, Elizabeth Leigh (Brand) Beal, aka Becky, passed from this life to be with God. She was surrounded by her family, which included her husband Gary, daughters Caitlin, Laney, and Jennie, and sons Brandon and Jacob. She is survived by step-children Jeremy, Joshua, and Sarah, sixteen grandchildren, and nephews Aaron and Daniel.
Becky was born to George Lane Brand and Dolores Reed (Thompson) Brand in 1955. She spent eight years in Redding CA before her father took a job as the editor of the Herald Tribune in San Luis Obispo, where Becky lived until her marriage to Bruce Kyse in 1975. Becky was a vivacious teenager, heavily involved in school, civic, and sports activities. She was also an accomplished pianist, known for her emotional interpretations of classical composers, and for her ability to sight-read complex music. After two years at Cal Poly, she and her husband moved to Petaluma, where she completed a Bachelor's Degree in Business at SFSU, and a Master's Degree in Organizational Behavior at Sonoma State. During this time, she was also an executive for the Girl Scouts of America; and had her first two children, Brandon and Caitlin.
After her first marriage, Becky married Gary Beal in 1987 and together they had three children, Laney, Jennie, and Jacob. Becky worked as a trainer and consultant in management development, but eventually became a full-time mom to her five children.
Becky had a variety of physical maladies, but she still took an active part in church activities and in all the elements of her children's lives. She was known as a devoted friend and avid listener.
She was diagnosed with Alzheimer 's disease (later changed to Fronto-Temporal Dementia) in 2011, though it is apparent to her family that she suffered the effects of the disease for several years prior. In July 2016, she was admitted to Primrose, a memory-care facility in Santa Rosa, where she received loving and excellent care until the time of her death.
Becky will be dearly missed by her family and friends. All are invited to a celebration of her life at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel, 1780 Yulupa Avenue, Santa Rosa, at 11:00 a.m. on January 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, mourners are encouraged to make contributions in Becky's name to: The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, https://www.theaftd.org/ or The National , http://www.alz.org/ or The Primrose non-profit at: http://www.primrosealz.com/living-fund/
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, 2020