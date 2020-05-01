Elizabeth Marie (Armstrong) Molder
Elizabeth Marie (Armstrong) Molder
October 29, 1968 - February 24, 2020
Elizabeth entered into eternity on Monday, February 24, 2020, just a few days away from her 28 "leap" year anniversary. She was surrounded by those she loved most. A graduate of Rancho Cotate High School. She met her husband while working with the airlines in San Francisco. They married and raised their family in Petaluma. Elizabeth was a devoted wife and mother, loving sister and daughter and faithful friend. She spent her days caring for her family, donating countless hours of her time volunteering at the kids' school, local church events and throughout the community. Her loving and generous spirot will be dearly missed. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her late sister, Lynette, and survived by her husband, Glenn, daughter Alissa, son Kyle, parents Lonnie and Sandra Armstrong, brother Kevin and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Chapel Petaluma on May 2 from 2-4 pm In lieu of flowers, tax deductible contributions may be made in her honor to her favorite mission organization Bread for Life Ministries by visiting www.bread4lifeministries.org.

Published in Press Democrat from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Memorial service
2:00 - 4:00 PM
Calvary Chapel Petaluma
