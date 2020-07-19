Elizabeth MyersJune 2, 1944 - July 12, 2020Elizabeth Ann Myers, 76 passed away July 12, 2020 in Novato, California. Elizabeth was born in San Francisco, California, at Mt. Zion hospital, on June 2, 1944. When she was three Elizabeth moved to Santa Rosa. While living in Santa Rosa, Elizabeth, along with her parents, joyfully welcomed her brother Robert, born in 1951, and sister Jane, born in 1954. Elizabeth spent her summers in the Russian River while parents Louise and Donald Ederle operated the Rio Nido café, from 1949-1957. She graduated from Montgomery High School in 1962, and later attended Luther Burbank Business College where she earned a degree as a paraprofessional (paralegal). She went on to obtain employment in the Trust Dept. of Bank of America from (1964 – 1970). She then began a position as a Probate Administrator in the Sonoma District Attorney's office (1973-1994). Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband, of 52 years, Richard. She is also survived by her son Eric, daughter Shauna, sister Jane, nephew Jimmy and niece, Jenna, grandchildren: Jackson, Christian, Alex and Andrew along with numerous grandnephews and friends. Elizabeth most enjoyed spending time with her family dividing her time at home in Novato, California Park City, Utah and Southern California. She also enjoyed riding horses, playing tennis, water and snow skiing as well as time in the gym. Elizabeth is predeceased by her mother Louise, father Donald and brother Robert.