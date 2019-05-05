|
Elizabeth O. Armerding
1916 - 2019
Elizabeth Jane O'Rourke was born on February 3, 1916 in Telluride, CO. She grew up in Mexico where her father was a mechanic in gold and silver mines. She attended high school in Mexico City, studied liberal arts at the U. of Texas, Austin, and earned a secretarial certificate from Merritt College in Oakland, CA. When her parents went to Venezuela for work, she joined them but there were few administrative jobs at the mine. She moved to Caracas and joined Pan American World Airways as one of their first four ground stewardesses.
One of her neighbors at the apartment where she lived was Ludwig Ernst Armerding who worked for Sidney Ross and was a Christian. He introduced Elizabeth to the Bible and she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1942. When she presented her fiancée to her parents out at the mine, the couple were informed that they were the stars at an impromptu wedding ceremony to enliven the mine's limited social calendar.
Pan Am had a policy prohibiting stewardesses from being married so she quit and worked at the USIS library in the American embassy until Lud was transferred to Bogota, Colombia. After a year there, Lud was sent to Sao Paulo, Brasil where Jane Elisabeth joined them. When she was two, they were relocated to Lima, Peru where Richard Ludwig was added to the roster.
Lud joined Pfizer in order to return to the States but, after one year, he was assigned to the Philippine subsidiary in Manila where the family lived for six years. Next followed postings to Hong Kong, Kenya and back to Hong Kong. During these years, Elizabeth kept busy as homemaker, entertainment coordinator, home school teacher, moving director, new home locator and volunteer at Christian charities.
By the time Lud retired in 1970, the children were well into their college careers, so he and Elizabeth realized their long-time dream of settling in Honolulu. They bought a condo in Waikiki and the Western Temporary Services franchise. In addition to running the business, they managed to pack in lots of travel to visit friends and family around the world including a three-month safari across the Sahara, Central Africa and into East Africa. They did two volunteer assignments with the Service Corps of Retired Executives. Elizabeth worked part-time at Liberty House, an upscale department store, where her facility with Spanish helped many South American tourists find the right styles and sizes.
Lud died in 1987 by which time Jane had settled in the North Bay Area so Elizabeth bought a home in Rohnert Park and joined the Rohnert Park Bible Church. Her son Richard joined her there in 2006. She stayed in that home until her death on April 12, 2019 from heart failure. She is survived by both children and is remembered with love by family and friends.
Her remains will be cremated and scattered in the Pacific off the shores of Waikiki to join those of her husband.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019