Elizabeth "Ann" PalmerBorn 1928, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. Longtime west county high school teacher and married for 60 years to SSU Dean and Professor John T. Palmer, who passed away in 2015. Ann was born in Jackson Mississippi to Edward J. Davis and Katherine Skates Davis. She was raised in Mississippi, North Carolina and New Orleans, LA, where she graduated from Isadore Newman School. Ann received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She met John while she was getting a Master's Degree and teaching at University of Southern Mississippi. They wed in 1955. They lived in San Francisco and Los Angeles until moving to Santa Rosa in 1967. After many years teaching at Analy and El Molino High Schools, she retired in 1990. In retirement, she traveled the world with John and was an active volunteer. Ann served at various times as President of the Welfare League, President of the Saturday Afternoon Club, President of the Luther Burbank Center Guild and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. She and John both actively volunteered at the Salvation Army, where she was honored as a Volunteer of the Year. John and Ann both served as Deacons at the Presbyterian Church of the Roses. Ann leaves behind her sons Tom Palmer of Brentwood, CA and his wife Claudia; Scott Palmer of La Canada, CA and his wife Erin; and her grandchildren J. T. Palmer, Gavin Palmer and Emily Palmer. Ann will be laid to rest next to John in Mendenhall, Mississippi at the Poplar Springs Baptist Church in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the JT Palmer ATO Scholarship, C/O USM Foundation, 118 College Drive #5210, Hattiesburg, MS 39406-0001