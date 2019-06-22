|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Simon
On June 15, 2019, Elizabeth "Betty" Simon passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by family.
Betty was the third of four sisters born to William and Elizabeth Hast, in Taft, CA. Her birth announcement read: "it's another girl".
Betty graduated with the Taft High School Class of 1948, before attending Taft Jr. College and San Francisco State. After receiving her teaching credential in Business Education, she began teaching in Walnut Creek, CA and in the late 1960s in San Francisco.
After teaching, she continued to work for several companies in SF as an executive secretary.
She is predeceased by her late husband Leonard Simon. She is survived by her sister Nancy Lobianco of Reno, NV, her son Todd Sloan, daughter-in-law Laurie of Santa Rosa, grandchildren Craig and Leslie Sloan, and several step children and many nieces and nephews.
In retirement, she moved to Santa Rosa to be closer to her son and family.
She volunteered at the Red Cross, and the Schulz Museum as a docent. She was Past President of Theta Alpha Delta woman's group promoting Woman in Business Education.
Betty loved cooking, sewing, flowers, reading and her writing group that met at Friends House every Thursday to share stories.
The family would like to thank the St. Joseph's Memorial Hospice for their kindness and care in Betty's final weeks as well as the care staff at Brookdale Fountaingrove.
Betty was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother and our fond memories of her will live on. She was a gracious and elegant spirit.
The family is planning a private memorial for Betty. Those who wish to honor the memory of Betty may make a donation to the St. Joseph's Memorial Hospice, or the Sonoma County Red Cross.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 22 to June 23, 2019