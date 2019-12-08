|
|
Elizabeth Sophie Saul Garritson
Elizabeth Sophie Saul "Betty, Liz, Mom" Garritson passed peacefully on June 3rd, 2019, with family at her side. Born in San Francisco to her parents Frederick Saul and Theresa (Teresa) Schmidt Saul on August 3, 1923, she enlisted in the Navy April 2, 1944 where she met her future husband Charles A. Garritson. Elizabeth was honorably discharged on February 26, 1946, married on May 25, 1946 then moved to Montana until 1951 when they moved to California with their first two sons. They raised their family and lived in Santa Rosa until her death. While raising her family, Elizabeth worked in the Sonoma County Assessors office and retired after 20 years. Some of her many enjoyments were playing cards, traveling in their RV, and having lunch with the "Lunch Bunch." She made the best sour cherry and huckleberry (picked in Montana with good friends) pies. Elizabeth and Charles celebrated their 73rd anniversary on May 25. Elizabeth is survived by her husband Charles and four sons: Bruce (Susan), Scott (Leslie), Kurt (Joan), Lance (Cheryl); three grandchildren; three great-grandsons; and cousins in Oregon, Arkansas and Germany.
Her wishes to be cremated and interred at SR Memorial Park with a family pizza party following were honored. Her wit, sweetness and beauty will be missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019