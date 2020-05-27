Ellen Ruth AlvarezEllen Ruth Alvarez, age 69, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa on May 20, 2020. She was born in Santa Rosa in 1951, a daughter of Vern Smith and Cedra Elgin.She was preceded in death by her mother, and two sisters, Kathleen Sanchez and Luanne Offutt.She is survived by her brother, George (Meri) Gosiak; two sisters, Julia and Joy Nevarez; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Ellen was proud of being a member of Graton Rancheria and St. Rose Parish. She was a lifelong resident of Santa Rosa and graduated from Santa Rosa High School. Services will be private.