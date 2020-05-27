Ellen Ruth Alvarez
Ellen Ruth Alvarez, age 69, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa on May 20, 2020. She was born in Santa Rosa in 1951, a daughter of Vern Smith and Cedra Elgin.
She was preceded in death by her mother, and two sisters, Kathleen Sanchez and Luanne Offutt.
She is survived by her brother, George (Meri) Gosiak; two sisters, Julia and Joy Nevarez; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ellen was proud of being a member of Graton Rancheria and St. Rose Parish. She was a lifelong resident of Santa Rosa and graduated from Santa Rosa High School. Services will be private.
Published in Press Democrat from May 27 to May 28, 2020.