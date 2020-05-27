Ellen Ruth Alvarez
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Ruth Alvarez
Ellen Ruth Alvarez, age 69, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa on May 20, 2020. She was born in Santa Rosa in 1951, a daughter of Vern Smith and Cedra Elgin.
She was preceded in death by her mother, and two sisters, Kathleen Sanchez and Luanne Offutt.
She is survived by her brother, George (Meri) Gosiak; two sisters, Julia and Joy Nevarez; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ellen was proud of being a member of Graton Rancheria and St. Rose Parish. She was a lifelong resident of Santa Rosa and graduated from Santa Rosa High School. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved