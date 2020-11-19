Elodia C. Cabico

November 3, 2020 at 8:10 a.m. Elodia C Cabico took her last breath as she passed away comfortably in her home in Santa Rosa, CA at age 85 years young.

Mrs. Cabico is survived by her six children: Christine, Yvonne (Bonnie), Leticia (Tish), Eva, Tony and Johnny; and, her twelve grandchildren: Ted, George, Rich,Melissa, Neialia, Kevin, Theno, Athena, Brandon, Jordan, Khloe and Niko; her eight great-grandchildren: Natalie (Wes), Nic, David, Taya, Andy, Teddy, Veronica and Caleb. And her sister: Ramona Rodriguez and her five children.

Elodia Cabico previously lived in San Bruno and was married to Anthony P Cabico where they raised their six children. She worked at Park n Fly, a catering place, Shikai, JCPenny's and Kohl's.

She was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother always moving around like a hummingbird and constantly on the go. Our Mom will be missed forever - but never forgotten. Her soul is at rest and free from all illness.

We are proud she was our Mom. We love you and know you are free.

Love your six children and families. xoxo



