1/1
Elodia C. Cabico
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elodia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elodia C. Cabico
November 3, 2020 at 8:10 a.m. Elodia C Cabico took her last breath as she passed away comfortably in her home in Santa Rosa, CA at age 85 years young.
Mrs. Cabico is survived by her six children: Christine, Yvonne (Bonnie), Leticia (Tish), Eva, Tony and Johnny; and, her twelve grandchildren: Ted, George, Rich,Melissa, Neialia, Kevin, Theno, Athena, Brandon, Jordan, Khloe and Niko; her eight great-grandchildren: Natalie (Wes), Nic, David, Taya, Andy, Teddy, Veronica and Caleb. And her sister: Ramona Rodriguez and her five children.
Elodia Cabico previously lived in San Bruno and was married to Anthony P Cabico where they raised their six children. She worked at Park n Fly, a catering place, Shikai, JCPenny's and Kohl's.
She was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother always moving around like a hummingbird and constantly on the go. Our Mom will be missed forever - but never forgotten. Her soul is at rest and free from all illness.
We are proud she was our Mom. We love you and know you are free.
Love your six children and families. xoxo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved