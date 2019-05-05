|
|
Eloise Joyce Oretsky
October 10, 1929 - April 22, 2019
Eloise Joyce Oretsky passed away at her home in Santa Rosa on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was 89. Born in Michigan, she also lived in Illinois, England, and California. She was an accomplished seamstress and sewed clothes for her daughters and her daughters' dolls. She taught her daughters to sew along with their classmates and Brownie troop members. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in English and teaching credential from Sonoma State College. She also earned a pilot's license and flew light planes. She and her husband Ben, who passed away in 2014, had homes in both Rancho Mirage and Santa Rosa, and they loved to play golf and bridge. They also enjoyed traveling, and often took their two grandsons with them. Some of the places they visited were Hawaii, Washington D.C., Virginia, Israel, Asia and India. They sailed on the Queen Elizabeth II to Europe and flew back on the Concorde. They once drove around the US for several months and in particular enjoyed seeing fall color in New England. Eloise was a photographer and took many photographs that she developed in her darkroom. She also painted many of her husband's woodworking creations, as well as some landscapes. Eloise is survived by two daughters, Diana Ponedel and JoAnn Fujizawa, both of Concord, and two grandsons, Brian Fujizawa of Sunnyvale and Brad Fujizawa of San Jose. Services will be private.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019