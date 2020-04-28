Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eloner Fabbri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloner Irene Fabbri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eloner Irene Fabbri Notice
Eloner Irene Fabbri
Eloner Irene Fabbri passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at home in Lafayette, CO. She was 94 years old.
Eloner was born July 29, 1925, to Glen and Verda Stithem in Palco, Kansas. She was baptized at the age of 11 at a Baptist church in Silvis, Illinois. She worked at ERC (Electronic Trim) for 14 years, Ford Properties (real estate) for seven years, and was a sales representative for Vienna Sausage for two years. She was an active member of the Moose International and attained the title of College of Regents and also Sons of Italy, attaining title of Mistress of Ceremony.
She is survived by her children: Larry G. Allen of Pagosa, Lance M. Allen of Cedar Hills, UT, and Linda M. Kleidosty of Meridan, KS; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and many extended family and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands: Leo M. Allen and Albert A. Fabbri; and a grandson: John.
Visitation will be held at Hood Mortuary, 2017 Eagle Dr., Pagosa Springs, on Monday, April 27 from 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Crossroads Fellowship, 1044 Park Ave, Pagosa Springs, and burial will follow at Hilltop Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Moose Heart, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, Illinois 60539, (630) 966-2200, HTTP://www.moosecharities.org/ways-to-give/.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eloner's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -