Elso John Taurian
1939 - 2020
April 26, 1939 - October 10, 2020
Elso Taurian passed away at Memorial Hospital on the morning of Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born in Davenport, California on April 26th, 1939 to Mario and Luiga Taurian who had immigrated from Zoppola Italy. In the late 50s he served in the US Army as a medic stationed in Germany.
Elso grew up in the Mission district of San Francisco but was drawn to Sonoma County by its rural beauty. In 1977 Elso and his wife Jan moved their family to Sonoma County where they owned property in Fulton. He was an avid grape grower and wine maker, owning a small vineyard he managed himself.
He spent his career as an auto mechanic and later as a general contractor building a number of homes in Sonoma County. Elso loved his classic vehicles and still drove his 65 pickup and 56 chevy regularly. He was active in the Italian-American community and traveled to Italy numerous times to visit relatives.
Elso is survived by his sons Kevin and Dominic, daughter-in-law Cathie, grandchildren Mario and Gina and ex-wife Jan. A celebration of life will be held when social distancing restrictions are lifted.



Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
