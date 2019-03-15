|
|
Elva June Barretta
Born Elva June Fradenburg to Charles and Adell Fradenburg in Saint Helena Ca. Elva passed into the hands of our Lord on March 6, 2019 with all of her children beside her. Elva had five children: Carolyn Domenichelli (Stanley- deceased); Janice Wright (Jon); Linda Borri (Steve); Robert Barretta; Patricia Dericco (Richard); her sister Norma Maffei; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; five nieces and seven nephews. Together with husband Peter John Barretta she had a very busy life until Pete's passing in 1995.Elva loved to watch sports; Golf, football & NASCAR; she also enjoyed trips to Lake Tahoe and Reno, Nevada.
At Elva's request services private. Donate to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019