Elvis Andrew Chaffin
May 12, 1935 - October 24, 2019
Elvis passed at Kaiser Permanente Hospital - Terra Linda on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Elvis is survived by his brother, Tom Walsh, daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Bruce Thomas, son, Rory Craig, son-in-law, Kevin Cook, son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Natalia Chaffin, as well as 15 grandchildren (and four of their spouses), and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved. Elvis spent most of his adult life serving the San Francisco Bay Area, primarily as the owner of Party Line Supply, supporting restaurants and bars in serving the hospitality needs of countless area residents for many years. However, he took his greatest joy in recounting the impact he was able to make while working for Boys' Clubs of America as a young man.
Elvis chose to have his final resting place in the San Francisco Bay through the services of The Neptune Society. As Elvis joins his firstborn daughter, Tina, the family requests that he be remembered through donations to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019