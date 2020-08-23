Emil Eugene "Gene" Jemail

Emil Eugene "Gene" Jemail, a man who had a life filled with adventure and accomplishments passed away peacefully on August 17th, 2020.

Gene was born in Newport, Rhode Island on November 19, 1929, the son of Emil Edward Jemail, the longtime editor of the Newport Daily News, and his mother, Kathleen Williams Jemail. He spent his growing up years in Newport, graduating from Rogers High School, where he was co-captain of the football team. In 1947 Gene went on to attend Brown University where he was a member of Psi Upsilon Fraternity. He entered Yale Law School and from there entered the army and was commissioned at Fort Benning, Georgia. While at Fort Benning he became a qualified parachute jumper earning 43 jumps to his credit. He so enjoyed the experience of parachute jumping that when he moved to Sonoma County in his 60s he started parachuting again in the Sacramento Valley.

Gene served six years in the army in the 11th Airborne Division, assigned to the occupation forces in Austria and Germany. His first assignment was leading a group patrolling the border between Germany and the Russian troops during the coldest winter in memory. At times the only way they could sleep was by burrowing tunnels in the snow. Because Gene was fluent in German his next assignment for several years was with the Judge Advocate General's office in Salzburg, Austria.

When Gene left the army in 1958 he was hired by Proctor and Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio. Always in finance and accounting his last two positions were as manager of profit and cash flow forecasting and international financial analysis, which included supervising employees in thirty-five countries. He was with the company for twenty-seven years. It was during those years that his two beloved children were born, John in 1962 and Christy in 1966. He was active in the city of Cincinnati as the treasurer of the Board of Trustees of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, a division manager for the United Way, co-chaired a three-year fund raising campaign for Brown University, and was a member of the Camargo Club in Indian Hill.

When Gene retired from Proctor and Gamble he moved to California. The Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa had been searching for six months for a chief executive officer when they hired Gene. At that time the Center was in desperate financial trouble. During his nine year tenure Gene successfully turned the Center around from seemingly insurmountable debt in 1986 to become the leading North Bay arts and cultural facility*. "Many say that it is largely due to Gene's leadership that the LBC is still in existence today." (LBC The Front Row, December 1994.)

Upon retiring in 1995, Gene signed up to crew on a small sailboat starting from Sausalito and sailing to the Micronesian Islands in the Pacific. He crewed for three months, lost twenty pounds and acquired a great tan. He was 66-years-old.

Gene then left on a two-and-a-half year assignment with the Peace Corps. He was in their business advisor program. His assignment was in the city of Sokolov, The Czech Republic. He was attached to the chamber of commerce where he advised local businessmen in how to operate in a free market economy. He also taught marketing at universities in the Czech Republic and Poland.

In 1998 when Gene returned from the Peace Corps he came back to Santa Rosa to start a new phase of life. In a friend's back yard, over a glass of iced tea, he met Betty Joslyn, a widow, who was wishing for "a traveling' man". It was a perfect match. For the next twenty years they traveled to every part of the globe with a carry-on suitcase in one hand and a Lonely Planet Guide in the other. They reached 150 world destinations. By then Gene was 85. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania when he was 72. He brushed by a mountain gorilla in Rwanda, perched on top of a railroad car as it careened down the steep Devil's Nose in Ecuador, and he hiked the Camino de Santiago in Spain, to name a few.

Gene was a man of culture. He loved to read. The Civil War histories were favorites. He enjoyed classical music and opera. He was a happy man, too, always with a big smile and a warm handshake.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Kathleen Jemail. He is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Betty. He was a loving and loved father to his children John (Antonella), Christina Jemail (Rob Garza), his grandchildren Marina Rolf, Sabrina Jemail, Max and Isabella Garza. Also survived by his sister Mary Jemail. He was cherished by the Joslyn children, David, Beth, Gloria, Hilary, and Julia, their spouses and their children, their "Grandpa Gene".

The family wishes to thank every caregiver at Primrose for their excellent care and compassion.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gene's name to the Salvation Army, Santa Rosa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store