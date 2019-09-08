Home

Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
(707) 539-2921
Emily Badger
Emily Badger
Visitation
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Parish
303 Stony Point Road
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery - St. Peter & Paul Mausoleum, North Terrace - Outside Courtyard
1500 Mission Blvd.
Colma, CA
View Map
Emily Eleanor Badger


1922 - 2019
Emily Eleanor Badger Notice
Emily Eleanor Badger
Emily Eleanor Badger, 97, passed away on Thursday August 29th, 2019 in the comfort of her own home in Santa Rosa, CA. Born in Napa, raised in San Francisco and a resident of Santa Rosa since 1975, she was a devout catholic woman who loved to travel and go to luncheons with her church friends. She was married 79 years to James Badger, who passed in 1997, but always considered herself still married to the love of her life, even with his passing.
She is survived by her two sons, Ronald J. (Jeanine) Badger and Raymond C. (Cindy) Badger; six grandchildren, Danielle Nolan, Shannon Nolan, Christine Badger, Charles Badger, Elisa Snow, and Renee Badger; six great-grandchildren, Joshua Nolan, Kassy Badger, Robert Kintz Jr., Brittany O' Brien, Jade Kintz, and Jordan Snow; two great-great grandchildren, Silas O' Brien and James Lancaster; and two pets, her dog Chico and cat Kitty-Cat. Emily was preceded in death by her parents, Oresta and Elisa Rosia; her husband, James Badger; her daughter, Diane Nolan; her son-in-law, Hugh Nolan; and her grandchildren, James Nolan, Leanne Nolan, and Johnathan Nolan.
Emily was a resilient, strong woman with an inspiring devotion to her faith. She lived a full life and was ill only for a short time. She was surrounded by loved-ones and her pets at her time of passing, and left this world in peace.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Parish (303 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, CA, 95401). Reception immediately following. LAFFERTY & SMITH COLONIAL CHAPEL (4321 Sonoma Highway, Santa Rosa, CA, 95409) will provide Visitation Hours on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., where a Vigil/Rosary Service will commence at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Chapel. Committal Prayers with Entombment; Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery - St. Peter & Paul Mausoleum, North Terrace - Outside Courtyard (1500 Mission Blvd., Colma, CA, 94014).
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019
