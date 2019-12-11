|
|
Emily Rose Gale
September 14, 1919 - December 7, 2019
Lifelong resident of Petaluma, Emily Rose Gale, born Emily Rose Bravo, passed away peacefully at home on December 7, 2019. Emily was born September 14, 1919 to Ferenti and Rose Bravo (Pelascio). A devoted wife to the late Robert Lloyd Gale, she leaves behind two sons, Robert "Rocky" (Jane) and John (Traci). Grandmother to John Jr., Christopher, Michael (Stefanee), James, Natalie Slifer (Dean), Katherine, and Thomas. Great grandmother to Oliver. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Emily was the youngest and last surviving sibling of 12 (eight girls and four boys).
After her husband, Bob, passed away in 1974, she continued to run the family business that they purchased in 1961, known today as the Central Club (Gales).
The family would like to thank Bettie Robertson, Ava Paez, Home Instead Senior Care, and a special thanks to Hospice of Petaluma.
A visitation will be held Thursday, December 12th from 11AM-5PM at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory in Petaluma. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019