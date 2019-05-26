|
|
Emma Yriberri
Emma Rose Yriberri passed away on May 22, 2019 at 102 years of age. Emma was born in Capay CA on February 3, 1917, spent early years in Yerington NV, and later moved to San Francisco where she met and married her husband, Frank, and raised a family before retiring with Frank in Santa Rosa. With boundless energy, Emma devoted her life to family, friends, and the church. She was a renowned cook famous for her spaghetti sauce. Her husband as well as three sisters and three brothers predeceased Emma. She is survived by daughters Lynne (Mike) Rochette, Joan (Steve) Shurtz, grandchildren Lisa Rochette, Nicole (Grant) DoBel, Jay Shurtz, Blake (Kiara) Shurtz and great-grandchildren Landon and Krista DoBel, Emma and Elleana Shurtz. All who knew her will remember Emma as a loving and giving person.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm (with a viewing from 12:15 to 12:45 pm) at St. Eugene's Cathedral, Santa Rosa, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 26, 2019