Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
(707) 838-6000
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:15 AM
Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
Inurnment
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Santa Rosa Memorial Park
1900 Franklin Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Colonial Park Recreation Room
66 Colonial Park Drive
Santa Rosa, CA
Enid Jane Scott


1926 - 2020
Enid Jane Scott Notice
Enid Jane Scott
December 1, 1926 - February 6, 2020
The Scott family announces with deep regret the passing of their matriarch, Enid Jane Scott, who entered into heaven on February 6, 2020 in Santa Rosa with her daughter by her side. Enid was born on December 1, 1926 in Hyde Park, North Dakota to James W. Gainer and Margaret P. Gainer and was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and seven brothers.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Steve; son and daughter-in-law, Duane and Nancy; grandchildren Alice, Cris and Sean, Eddie, Shelly, Brianna & Paul, and Chelsea and Jacob; great-grandchildren Dan and Jenna, Alaina and Tony, Tony, Shelby, and Paisley; and great-great-grandchildren Liam and Logan.
All previously scheduled services have been cancelled and will be rescheduled when things calm down and return to a more normal state.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020
