|
|
Eric David Dohner
December 4, 1978 - July 13, 2019
After a six year battle with cancer, Eric Dohner passed quietly at his home on July 13, 2019 at the age of 40. His life journey started on December 4, 1978 in Santa Rosa. Eric was a lifelong resident of Sonoma County and grew up with his Dad, Larry, Mom, Eve, younger brother Mark in Kenwood, CA. Eric graduated from Saint Eugene's Grammar School, Cardinal Newman High School and Sonoma State University with a Degree in Business Management. His professional life was in the grocery business where he started at the age of 16 working his way up to Store Manager for Safeway Corporation in South San Francisco.
Eric loved sports, especially baseball where he excelled as a pitcher for Cardinal Newman and later served as coach of the Freshman Baseball team. He was a quiet individual whose strength was always doing the right thing at the right time and believed in being ready for the next challenge in life. Eric is survived by his mother, Eve; brother, Mark; grandmother, Irene Socik; aunt, Mira Wordelman, and uncle, Bob Socik. You left us too soon. We will always have all those fond memories.
Memorial Service/Mass will be held on August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, (707-539-4495), located at 1244 Saint Francis Road, Santa Rosa, CA. Please bring those fond memories to share with us.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019